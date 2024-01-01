Mark Cuban urges Biden to advocate for Trump

(NewsNation) — Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban urged President Joe Biden to advocate former President Donald Trump‘s inclusion on the 2024 ballot.

In a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, the billionaire businessman expressed that he wishes Biden would take a page from Trump’s “playbook.”

“I wish Biden would come out and say he wants Trump on the ballot. The 14th doesn’t apply. Then thanks him for the playbook describing how to never leave office and the appreciation of knowing he can’t be charged, no matter what he does,” Cuban wrote Sunday on X.

“And ends it with ‘My Fellow Americans, I’m not ever going to leave the White House and there is nothing you can do to me.’ Which would confirm exactly why SCOTUS will keep Trump off the ballots and why Trump will never get immunity,” Cuban added.

Colorado’s Supreme Court ruled that Trumo wasn’t eligible to run for his old job in that state, and then Maine’s Democratic secretary of state ruled the same for her state.

Both decisions are historic. The Colorado court was the first court to apply to a presidential candidate a rarely used constitutional ban against those who violated the 14th Amendment and “engaged in insurrection.”

Biden has said there is “no question” Trump supported the Jan. 6 riots.

“Well I think it’s self-evident. You saw it all. Now whether the 14th Amendment applies, we’ll let the court make that decision but he certainly supported an insurrection — no question about it. None. Zero. And he seems to be doubling down on about everything,” Biden said when speaking with reporters last month.

Maine’s secretary of state was the first top election official to unilaterally strike a presidential candidate from the ballot under that provision. However, both decisions are on hold while the legal process plays out.

That means that Trump remains on the ballot in Colorado and Maine and that his political fate is now in the hands of the U.S. Supreme Court.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.