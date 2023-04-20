Mayorkas to deliver State of Homeland Security address

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 18: U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas speaks during a hearing with the Senate Homeland Security Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on April 18, 2023 in Washington, DC. Mayorkas testified on the Department of Homeland Security’s Fiscal Year 2024 budget request and took questions on a range of topics including the U.S. northern and southern borders. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is set to deliver the State of Homeland Security address at the Council of Foreign Relations.

Thursday’s address, titled ‘Tackling an Evolving Threat Landscape: Homeland Security in 2023’ will reflect on 20 years since DHS was formed and “review the evolving security challenges of today and tomorrow, including the steps being taken to prepare for potential threats like the swift development of artificial intelligence and rise in nation-state aggression,” according to the Council of Foreign Relations.

Margaret Brennan, chief foreign affairs correspondent and CBS “Face the Nation” moderator will preside over the address.