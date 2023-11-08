Mayorkas to testify on border security budget, spending before Congress

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is scheduled to testify on Capitol Hill Wednesday as Democrats and Republicans demand explanations regarding the border crisis.

The Senate Committee on Appropriations hearing titled “A Review of the President’s Supplemental Request for the Departments of Health and Human Services and Homeland Security” is scheduled for 9 a.m. ET. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra is also expected to testify.

Sources within the U.S. Customs and Border Protection told NewsNation that October witnessed one of the highest numbers of encounters at the southern border on record.

During Wednesday’s hearing, Mayorkas will focus on the federal budget and spending related to border security.

Recent CBP data revealed that in September there were more than 260,000 encounters at the southern border, marking the highest monthly total ever recorded.

Over the last fiscal year, the southern border experienced more than 2.4 million encounters. In October, 240,000 people crossed into the U.S. from the south.

Wednesday’s hearing may also include discussions about the northern border.

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-NH, who is a member of the Appropriations Committee, has expressed concerns regarding border encounters in the area encompassing the borders of New Hampshire, Vermont and parts of New York. In this specific section, encounters increased more than sixfold from fiscal year 2022 to 2023.

“Given the unique challenges on the Northern border and the sudden increase in encounters this year, attention to the specific needs of this sector is urgently needed,” Shaheen wrote in a letter to Mayorkas before Wednesday’s hearing.

During a separate hearing last week, Mayorkas noted the need to prioritize border funding for communities witnessing some of the highest numbers of crossings.

“We do intend to engage extensively with border communities as well as interior cities with respect to the allocation of the funds should Congress execute on what we believe is desperately needed, and we will be fair and equitable and ensure that the funds are distributed according to where the need is greatest,” Mayorkas said.

President Joe Biden’s emergency funding package is expected to be a topic during Wednesday’s hearing. The package calls for more than $10 billion to address various aspects of border security, including funding for holding facilities, DNA collection and support for arrivals and unaccompanied children.