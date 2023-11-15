Mayorkas, Wray to testify on worldwide threats to US homeland

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — Leaders from the FBI, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and National Counterterrorism Center will address the House Committee on Homeland Security, regarding the worldwide threats to the nation.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, FBI Director Christopher Wray and National Counterterrorism Center Director Christine Abizaid will be in attendance.

Wednesday’s hearing will address threats from other countries including China. Wray asserts China’s intelligence and espionage efforts pose the most significant long-term threat to economic and national security.

Additionally, discussions will touch on threats from Russia and Iran, illegal crossings at the southern border, drug trafficking and cyber threats. The hearing is set for 9 a.m. ET on Capitol Hill.

NewsNation has obtained their opening statements, which emphasize that “lone world extremists” remain one of the biggest concerns.

Wray highlights a more than twofold increase in domestic terrorism investigations since spring 2020.

Wray and Mayorkas also underscore the potential impact of the Israel-Hamas war on inspiring lone extremists, particularly against Jewish, Muslim and Arab-American communities in the U.S.

“The greatest terrorism threat to our homeland is posed by lone actors or small cells of individuals who typically radicalize to violence online, and who primarily use easily accessible weapons to attack soft targets,” Wray wrote in his opening statement.

Meanwhile, during Tuesday’s rally against antisemitism in D.C., leaders from both sides of the aisle noted the need to combat hate crimes.

“An attack on any of us is an attack on all of us and we are going to do everything possible to stop the antisemitic attacks against our Jewish brothers and sisters,” said House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries.

“The war in Israel has awakened an alarming amount of antisemitism for Jewish people here in the United States and across the globe and the halls of Congress to college campuses. This antisemitism must be stopped,” said House Speaker Rep. Mike Johnson.