McCarthy won’t enter a deal with Dems to win their support

(NewsNation) — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he has no plans to enter a “power sharing” agreement with Democrats in order to win their support as he faces a potential ousting.

“Our government is designed to have compromise but look we’re in the majority, you don’t surrender,” McCarthy, a California Republican, told reporters Tuesday. “Do you work with the other side? Yeah, and that’s what I’ve done.”

The comments come a day after Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) moved to force a vote to unseat McCarthy after months of threatening to do so. If Gaetz is successful, it would be the first time a House speaker has been removed by a “motion to vacate.”

By McCarthy’s own calculations, it would take just five House Republicans to side with congressional Democrats for him to be removed.

Instead of offering a deal to his political rivals, McCarthy suggested Democrats should back him to maintain the integrity of the institution.

McCarthy said he never filed a motion to remove former Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, despite pressure from Republican colleagues.

“I thought the institution was too important and I thought that was too personal,” he said.

The current speaker said he’s confident he’ll hold onto his position and plans to call a vote on Tuesday.

“At the end of the day, keeping government open and paying our troops was the right decision,” said McCarthy. “I stand by that decision.”