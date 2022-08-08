McCarthy threatens to investigate AG over Mar-a-Lago search

(NewsNation) — House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is threatening to investigate Attorney General Merrick Garland over his decision to sign off on an FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s home.

The FBI conducted the search Monday at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, as part of an investigation into whether Trump mishandled classified documents. The National Archives and Records Administration said it recovered 15 boxes of White House records, some including classified information, from Mar-a-Lago earlier this year and referred the matter to the Justice Department.

McCarthy denounced the FBI search, saying the Justice Department has “reached an intolerable state of weaponized politicization.”

“When Republicans take back the House, we will conduct immediate oversight of this department, follow the facts, and leave no stone unturned,” McCarthy tweeted. “Attorney General Garland, preserve your documents and clear your calendar.”

Similar sentiments were shared by other Republicans.

Rep. Jim Jordan, the ranking Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, said on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle” that Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray, who was appointed by Trump, should testify Friday before the committee.

“We deserve answers now,” Jordan said.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, considered a potential contender for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, said the search of Mar-a-Lago was like something out of a “banana republic.”

“The raid of (Mar-a-Lago) is another escalation in the weaponization of federal agencies against the Regime’s political opponents, while people like Hunter Biden get treated with kid gloves,” DeSantis said in a statement.