Skip to content
NewsNation
Sign Up
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Go
Primary Menu
2024 Election
Crime
Border Report
Your Money
Idaho College Killings
Weather
Climate
Space
Top Stories
Warming causes more extreme rain, not snow, over mountains. Scientists say that’s a problem
Top Stories
9 ‘preventable’ heat-related deaths reported in South Texas border county
Video Icon
Video
Top Stories
Canadian wildfires are causing the worst air in the US in cities like Chicago and Detroit
Video Icon
Video
Florida insurers close nearly 200K Ian claims ‘without payment’
Video Icon
Video
Chicago air world’s worst as wildfire smoke hits
‘Grateful’: Deputy recounts being swept through storm drain
Video Icon
Video
Shows
Morning In America
NewsNation Live
NewsNation Now
The Hill on NewsNation
Elizabeth Vargas Reports
On Balance with Leland Vittert
[CUOMO]
Dan Abrams Live
Banfield
NewsNation PRIME
🔴 NewsNation Live
How To Watch NewsNation
NewsNation TV Schedule
Radio
More
Network
Your Morning
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Feedback
Advertise with Us
App
Channel Finder
How To Watch NewsNation
NewsNation TV Schedule
Go
Go
Go
McCarthy walks back Trump criticism amid GOP backlash
McCarthy suggested Trump might not be the strongest candidate in 2024
The comment irked allies of the former president
Reports: McCarthy apologized to Trump and walked back his comments
Tom Palmer
Updated:
Jun 28, 2023 / 05:32 PM CDT
Trending on NewsNation
Live updates: Town hall with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Livestream Icon
Live
How to watch Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s town hall on NewsNation
Livestream Icon
Live
RFK Jr. speaks at town hall on NewsNation
Livestream Icon
Live
Delphi documents: Allen told wife he killed girls
Presumed human remains recovered from Titan sub wreckage
Video Icon
Video
NewsNation to host RFK Jr. town hall June 28
Video Icon
Video