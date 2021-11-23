McConaughey on Texas run: ‘I will let you know shortly’

AUSTIN, TX – SEPTEMBER 07: Matthew McConaughey watches player warmups before the game between the Texas Longhorns and the LSU Tigers at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 7, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

(The Hill) — With a deadline to declare himself as a candidate looming, Matthew McConaughey says he’ll let the public know “shortly” whether he’ll enter Texas’s gubernatorial race.

“I am not until I am — OK? Is this something I’ve been thinking about for 20 years, and I know what I want to do, but I’m just holding on to my answer? No,” the “Dallas Buyers Club” actor told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published Tuesday, when asked about being “coy and noncommittal” about a potential political run.

“It’s a new embassy of leadership that I have really been doing my diligence to study, to look into, to question what it is, what would it be for me. Not the question of, ‘Hey, do you think I could win?’ No,” McConaughey, 52, said.

“Let’s talk about what Texas politics is. Talk about a policy statement. I’m a storyteller. I’m a CEO. But being CEO of a state? Am I best equipped for the people in the state, and for my family and myself?”

The “Greenlights” author, who was named Hollywood Reporter’s “Philanthropist of the Year” for his and wife Camila McConaughey’s just keep livin Foundation, has been flirting with a possible bid to become the Lone Star State’s governor for months.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) is up for reelection next year, and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D) launched his campaign to challenge him earlier this month. Candidates in the governor’s race face a Dec. 13 filing deadline

While McConaughey has not announced his candidacy, a Dallas Morning News and University of Texas at Tyler poll released last week found that in a three-way race between the Academy Award winner, O’Rourke and Abbott, the incumbent governor had the support of 37 percent of respondents, followed by the performer at 27 percent and O’Rourke with 26 percent.

“There’s great sacrifice that comes with a decision,” McConaughey said about weighing whether to run.

“That’s what I’ve been doing, and there’s no tease to it. There’s me doing my diligence, and I will let you know shortly.”