McConnell alludes to freeze-up, doesn’t go into detail

(NewsNation) — Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell alluded to his apparent freeze-up last week during remarks Tuesday but did not go into detail.

“One particular moment of my time back home has received its fair share of attention in the press over the past week,” McConnell said. “But I assure you August was a busy and productive month for me and my staff back in the commonwealth.”

The statement came as McConnell welcomed back Senators to Capitol Hill following the August recess.

Most of his remarks Tuesday were focused on the ongoing budget battle as lawmakers try to agree on terms and avoid a government shutdown.

“The Senate reconvenes with our work cut out for us and a deadline fast approaching,” he said.

It’s still unclear what might have caused the 81-year-old Senator to freeze up for the second time in a little over a month last week. However, the Capitol physician said Tuesday there’s “no evidence” the recent incidents are from a stroke or seizure disorder.

McConnell did not take questions from reporters before taking the floor Tuesday.