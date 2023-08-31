McConnell may have suffered partial seizure: Neurologist

(NewsNation) — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., may have suffered a partial seizure when he appeared to freeze up while taking questions at a press conference in Kentucky Wednesday, neurologist Dr. Tom Pitts told NewsNation.

For the second time in a matter of weeks, McConnell paused while talking to reporters. Wednesday’s episode came just over one month after McConnell, during his weekly press conference in the Capitol, froze up while fielding questions from reporters. During that incident, he stared straight ahead without saying anything for nearly 20 seconds before being escorted away from the press conference.

A spokesperson for McConnell said the GOP leader “felt momentarily lightheaded and paused during his press conference today.” However, the aide maintained McConnell was feeling fine but “as a prudential measure, the Leader will be consulting a physician prior to his next event.”

Pitts said the hardest part to watch was that no one called 911 in response to McConnell’s episode.

He said that McConnell’s eyes deviated to the right after trying to comprehend a question that was asked to him about running for another term in 2026. The minority leader quickly became confused, and Pitts says what looked like a hearing problem could actually be something deeper.

The doctor explains it was likely hyper-firing of the auditory cortex of the brain — the part that processes hearing in the temporal lobe on the left side — that shoots his eyes over to the right and forces his head to slightly turn to the center.

That’s where McConnell tenses up at the podium, and Pitts says he likely suffered a brief seizure with confusion afterward.

“This can be typical of partial seizures,” Pitts said.

Pitts said he does not think McConnell is currently it to serve in his current state, but he has never had McConnell as a patient and is not privy to his medical history.

“I do not believe he is fit to serve,” Pitts said. “You saw how he said ‘yes’ inappropriately? Who knows what he’s saying yes or no to. Long-term? We have a workup to do, but in the short term, no, it would not be appropriate to hold a job of this gravity given what’s going on.”

Treatment is possible if properly diagnosed. But Pitts said a diagnosis is necessary, especially in an appropriate amount of time.

“Playing it off like nothing happened is a really bad decision as a human for his health,” Pitts said.

The doctor said the best way to treat McConnell if something is wrong is to treat him right away to prevent any ongoing injury from causing permanent injury.