McConnell plans to serve out full term despite health concerns

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — Despite concerns about his health after a brief health scare on Wednesday, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., plans to serve out his full term.

“Leader McConnell appreciates the continued support of his colleagues, and plans to serve his full term in the job they overwhelmingly elected him to do,” a spokesperson for the Senate minority leader’s staff told POLITICO in a statement.

McConnell froze for almost 20 seconds while delivering his opening statement at a leadership press conference Wednesday afternoon, prompting murmurs of concern among his colleagues and the assembled press corps.

McConnell, 81, stepped aside during the press conference after members of his leadership team asked if he was all right and had anything else to say.

The Kentucky Senator brushed the episode off, saying that he had felt lightheaded and was fine. He said he plans to complete the next 17 months of his leadership term.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) reportedly said that he and McConnell had their standing 3 p.m. ET meeting shortly afterward and that the Kentucky Republican appeared fine. He added that he is not concerned for the leader’s health.

“There was no concerns about his health in that meeting,” McCarthy said.

McConnell was hospitalized earlier this year after falling and suffering a concussion at a private dinner on March 9 at the Waldorf Astoria.

He was discharged from the hospital after a few days and entered an in-patient rehabilitation facility. He returned home on March 25 to resume his rehabilitation work and was back at work in the Capitol on April 17.

The Hill contributed to this report.