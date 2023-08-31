McConnell offers reassurances after latest freeze-up

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell is working to reassure his allies in the GOP after his second on-camera freeze-up.

As seen on video from local news outlet WCPO, the 81-year-old McConnell was asked whether he would run for reelection in 2026. The senator asked the reporter to repeat the question before trailing off and staring straight ahead for about 10 seconds. The senator had a similar episode in Washington in late July.

A spokesperson for McConnell said the GOP leader “felt momentarily lightheaded and paused during his press conference today.”

McConnell “feels fine,” an aide said, but “as a prudential measure, the Leader will be consulting a physician prior to his next event.”

After the event was over Wednesday, McConnell made calls to several of his top deputies in GOP leadership, including South Dakota Sen. John Thune, the No. 2 Senate Republican who is seen as one of his potential successors. McConnell “sounded like his usual self and was in good spirits,” Thune spokesman Ryan Wrasse said.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., took to X, formerly Twitter, to criticize the staff and families of elderly lawmakers.

“These politician’s staff and family members should be ashamed of themselves by enabling and allowing their loved ones to remain in office all to hold power,” the post read in part.

Asked about McConnell on Wednesday afternoon, President Joe Biden said he had just heard what had happened. “Mitch is a friend, as you know,” Biden said. “Not a joke. … He’s a good friend. I’m going to try to get in touch with him this afternoon. ”

McConnell was hospitalized earlier this year after he fell at a private dinner at the Waldorf Astoria on March 9. He suffered a concussion and a minor rib fracture. The GOP leader was discharged from the hospital days later and went to an in-patient rehabilitation facility. He returned home March 25 and was back in the Capitol for work April 17.

The Associated Press and NewsNation affiliate The Hill contributed to this report.