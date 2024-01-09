Melania Trump’s mother, Amalija Knavs dies

First Lady Melania Trump’s parents, Viktor Knavs and Amalija Knavs walk to Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, New Jersey, on August 16, 2020. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — The former first lady Melania Trump announced on X that her mother Amalija Knavs died.

“It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing of my beloved mother, Amalija. Amalija Knavs was a strong woman who always carried herself with grace, warmth, and dignity. She was entirely devoted to her husband, daughters, grandson, and son-in-law. We will miss her beyond measure and continue to honor and love her legacy,” she wrote.

Knavs, 78, died in Florida on Tuesday after a long health battle, according to ABC news.

During Donald Trump’s presidency, the Knavs, resided in the upper floors of the White House, maintaining a close relationship with the former president and their grandson, Barron Trump.

Knavs was born in 1945 in Slovenia when it was still under communist rule. She was working at a textile factor when she met husband Viktor and had Melania in 1970, according to the Daily Mail.