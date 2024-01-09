Melania Trump’s mother, Amalija Knavs dies

(NewsNation) — The former first lady Melania Trump announced on X that her mother Amalija Knavs died.
“It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing of my beloved mother, Amalija. Amalija Knavs was a strong woman who always carried herself with grace, warmth, and dignity. She was entirely devoted to her husband, daughters, grandson, and son-in-law. We will miss her beyond measure and continue to honor and love her legacy,” she wrote.
Knavs, 78, died in Florida on Tuesday after a long health battle, according to ABC news.
During Donald Trump’s presidency, the Knavs, resided in the upper floors of the White House, maintaining a close relationship with the former president and their grandson, Barron Trump.
Knavs was born in 1945 in Slovenia when it was still under communist rule. She was working at a textile factor when she met husband Viktor and had Melania in 1970, according to the Daily Mail.