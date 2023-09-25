Menendez pushes back: ‘Prosecutors get it wrong sometimes’

(NewsNation) — In his first extensive public remarks since he was charged Friday in a corruption case related to Egypt’s authoritarian government, Sen. Bob Menendez (D-New Jersey) maintained his innocence.

“The allegations leveled against me are just that: allegations. For anyone who has known me throughout my fifty years of public service, they know I have always fought for what is right. My advocacy has always been grounded in what I learned from growing up as a son of Cuban refugees,” the senator said.

He cited his own previous indictment — which ended in a mistrial — as a prosecutor to argue against the allegations.

“Remember, prosecutors get it wrong sometimes. Sadly, I know that,” he said.

In disputing the indictment, which alleges that Menendez helped Egypt secure military aid and tried to thwart the prosecution of a friend in exchange for gold bars and cash, he pointed to his past criticism of the Middle Eastern government.

“Throughout my time in Congress, I have remained steadfast on the side of civil society and human rights defenders in Egypt and everywhere else in the world,” he said.

Menendez did not take questions from reporters, and he did not announce whether he plans to run for re-election in 2024.