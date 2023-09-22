Menendez joins lists of senators who have been indicted

FILE – Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., listens during a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs hearing at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. Menendez, a New Jersey Democrat who avoided conviction on corruption charges five years ago, is reportedly the subject of a new federal investigation. An adviser for the senator, Michael Soliman, acknowledged the probe in a statement Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)

(NewsNation) — Sen. Bob Menendez was charged Friday with secretly aiding the authoritarian government of Egypt and trying to thwart the criminal prosecution of a friend in exchange for gold bars and cash, as prosecutors unsealed a corruption indictment that accuses him of using his foreign affairs influence for personal gain.

Menedez’s latest charge comes six years after his trial in a different corruption case, which ended in a hung jury.



Thirteen senators have been indicted throughout United States history. Of those, six were convicted, and two convictions were overturned.

Menendez, a Democrat, is the first sitting senator in U.S. history to have been indicted on two unrelated criminal allegations, according to the Senate Historical Office.

At least two other senators — Kay Bailey Hutchinson, R-Texas, and Richard Kenney, D-Delaware — were indicted on multiple occasions while they were in office. Those indictments, however, were tied to overlapping allegations.

Ted Stevens, R-Alaska

Stevens was charged with corruption tied to allegations he received gifts and made false statements in 2008. The conviction was overturned on grounds of prosecutorial misconduct, according to the Washington Post. Stevens lost his bid for re-election and died in a plane crash in 2010.

Kay Bailey Hutchison, R-Texas

Hutchison was accused in 1993 of tampering with government records while serving as Texas state treasurer. She was acquitted soon after, according to the Washington Post. Hutchinson went on to be re-elected in 1994 as well as in 2000 and 2006.

David Durenberger, R-Minnesota

Durenberger was charged in 1993 with misusing public funds. Those charges were dismissed after the judge determined the grand jury was presented with evidence protected under the “Speech or Debate” clause of the Constitution.

Durenberger, however, was again indicted in 1994 and ultimately pleaded guilty to five misdemeanors. He was sentenced to 12 months of probation and retired from the Senate in 1994.

Harrison Williams, D-New Jersey

In 1981, Williams was charged with bribery as a result of an FBI sting known now as Abscamon, according to the Washington Post. At trial, Williams was seen on camera promising to use his influence to help an Arab sheikh who turned out to be an FBI agent.

Williams resigned from the Senate before he was expelled and spent 21 months in prison.

Edward Gurney, R-Florida

Gurney, who served on a committee that investigated the Watergate scandal, was accused in 1974 of bribery and lying to a grand jury in connection with campaign fundraising activity. Gurney was acquitted in 1976 but did not seek re-election.

Burton Wheeler, D-Montana

Wheeler was accused of acting in conflict of interest in 1924 after accepting attorney’s fees to represent a client at an Interior Department hearing, according to the Washington Post. He was ultimately acquitted.

Truman Newberry, R-Michigan

Newberry was charged with campaign spending violations in 1919. He was convicted in 1921, but that conviction was overturned by the Supreme Court, according to the Washington Post. Newberry ultimately left the Senate in 1922.

John Hipple Mitchell, R-Oregon

The Republican died while appealing a 1904 conviction for expediting land claims for cash, according to the Washington Post.

Joseph Burton, R-Kansas

Burton was accused of accepting thousands of dollars from a securities firm and intervening in a mail fraud case in 1904. A conviction landed him in prison for five months, and he resigned from the Senate, according to the Washington Post.

Charles Dietrich, R-Nebraska

Dietrich was indicted in 1903 on charges of accepting a bribe, according to USA Today. He went to be acquitted the following year.

John Smith, R-Ohio

Smith was charged in 1807 along with former Vice President Aaron Burr. Smith was accused of conspiring to commit treason, but the charges were dropped when Burr was acquitted on a technicality, according to USA Today. Smith resigned in 1808 after the Senate fell one vote short of expelling him.

Richard Kenney, D-Delaware

Kennedy was indicted in 1898 on charges of conspiracy, embezzlement, and aiding and abetting embezzlement of funds from the First National Bank of Dover. Fourteen of the original 25 counts of the indictment were dismissed. The remaining counts charged him with aiding and abetting embezzlement of funds.

The trial ended in a hung jury. On September 6, 1898, the grand jury indicted Kenney a second time on charges of conspiring to misapply bank funds. He was tried again, and the trial again ended in a hung jury.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.