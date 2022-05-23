(NewsNation) — Jury deliberations are expected in the trial of Michael Sussman, a cybersecurity lawyer accused of making a false statement to the FBI during the Trump-Russia probe.

The prosecution should wrap up sometime this week and then the defense will move forward with trying to convince a jury that Sussman is not a liar and that he should be acquitted.

However, prosecutors say that Sussman did in fact lie to the FBI when he came forward with information claiming to show solid evidence of a link between the Trump campaign and a Russian bank.

Sussman believed the evidence would support claims of Russian interference in the 2016 election between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.

Prosecutors say when Sussman met with the FBI, he was asked directly if he was coming forward with the information on behalf of the Clinton campaign.

Sussman said he told them “no” he was just a concerned citizen. But Sussman, who was a lawyer, had done legal work for the Clinton campaign.

The Clinton campaign manager testified on Friday that Clinton approved the decision to leak information to the media about a Russian connection to the Trump campaign.

The FBI investigated those claims and found no evidence of the former president being involved with the Russians.

Trump has long claimed that Hillary Clinton and her campaign spied on him during the 2016 election, and many people believe that if Sussman is in fact found guilty that in some way will validate the former president’s claims.

The jury will have the case possibly sometime this week.

