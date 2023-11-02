Rep. McCaul: $14B aid bill ‘strong victory’ for Israel

(NewsNation) — In their first major vote under new House Speaker Mike Johnson, Republicans united to approve billions of dollars in urgent aid to Israel.

But now, their bill heads to the Senate, where Democrats say it’s dead on arrival. The bill provides $14.3 billion in emergency aid for Israel and cuts the same amount from IRS funding.

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman and Texas Republican Michael McCaul says that despite knowing the bill ultimately won’t be signed into law, it was important for Republicans to unite and achieve a “strong victory for Israel.”

“I think it’s important … to bring our conference together, to rally behind Israel, it’s an important message to Israel,” McCaul said Thursday on “Elizabeth Vargas Reports.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson said he plans to hold a vote later on a package that includes funding for Ukraine and the southern border.

It’s in contrast with President Joe Biden’s request for a $106 billion package that would include funding for Israel and Ukraine, southern U.S. border security and allies in the Indo-Pacific.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., announced earlier Thursday that his chamber would not take up the “deeply flawed proposal” passed by the House. Instead, he’s vowing to work with senators in both parties on a package that includes funding for Israel, Ukraine, competition with the Chinese government and humanitarian aid for Gaza.

“We haven’t had a speaker in a month, so we didn’t want to start with a $100 billion package that would fall on its face,” McCaul said on why the House moved forward with a standalone bill. “This is an incremental approach. I’ve been in this job long enough to know how the movie’s gonna end, and it’s gonna end with all four of these threats tied together.”

McCaul has been a proponent of linking the measures together, and he expects to see something out of the Senate “probably at the end of next week.”

The Hill contributed to this report.