Pence welcomes Biden testing ‘record of failure’ in 2024

(NewsNation) — President Joe Biden is expected to announce a run for a second term this week, something former Vice President Mike Pence said the Republican Party welcomes.

Pence, who is weighing his own 2024 presidential run, said Monday on “The Hill on NewsNation” that Biden has “weakened America” with both his domestic and foreign policy.

“The record of the Biden administration at home and abroad is a record of failure,” Pence said. “We as Republicans would look forward to taking on the record of the Biden administration and taking our record and our case to the American people.”

Pence was seemingly doing just that Saturday in Iowa, where he spoke before a gathering of the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition.

Pence in Monday’s interview on “The Hill” deflected when asked if Saturday’s stop was in preparation for a 2024 run.

“It was very inspiring, had a number of people there who are running for president, some of us who are looking at that possibility, but the reception, the enthusiasm that I sensed there was really overwhelming,” Pence said. “I think Iowa is ready to once again embrace their role of shaping our national leadership, and I’m confident they’re going to do their part.”

If he does announce, Pence would join a field of candidates that includes former President Donald Trump, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina.

Recent polling averages show Trump as the front-runner, followed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and then Pence, as Republicans’ preferred nominee. DeSantis has not announced a run, though he has been traveling the country and is currently in Japan on a trade mission.

Biden faces significant challenges in his bid for a second term. The public is generally dissatisfied with the state of the nation, he is the oldest president in American history and his approval ratings are mediocre.

In the FiveThirtyEight polling average as of Friday evening, Biden’s job performance earned the approval of just 42% of the public and the disapproval of 53%.

It’s adding up to a Republican campaign message that Pence offer a glimpse of.

“(Joe Biden has) weakened our economy, he’s created great hardship for American families with record inflation, a crisis at our border, a crime wave in our cities, a war on energy that’s driven up energy prices for working families,” Pence said. “And of course, that disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, I believe, has emboldened the enemies of freedom around the world.”

You can watch the full interview with Pence here.

The Hill’s Niall Stanage contributed to this report.