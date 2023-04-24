Pence: Roe v. Wade belongs in ‘ash heap of history’

(NewsNation) — Affirming what he called a “consistent” position on abortion, former Vice President Mike Pence hailed the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, saying the legal decision was sent to the “ash heap of history where it belongs.”

Pence made the comment Monday on “The Hill on NewsNation,” where he discussed a range of topics including abortion, a potential presidential 2024 run and the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

He praised the work of the Trump administration appointing three U.S. Supreme Court justices who had all voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision that granted women the right to an abortion nationwide.

“I couldn’t be more proud to have been part of the administration that appointed three of the justices that sent Roe v. Wade to the ash heap of history where it belongs,” Pence said.

Pence’s stance is in contrast to the majority of Americans, who disapprove of the high court’s decision, according to Pew Research Center. In a July 2022 poll 62% of respondents said abortion should be legal in all or most cases.

Abortion became a central focus of the 2022 midterm elections, particularly for Democrats who say the court’s decision galvanized their voters. In the leadup to the election, 56% of Americans in another Pew poll said abortion was was very important to them. That number dropped to 41% among Republican voters.

