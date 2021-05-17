Mississippi governor “pleased” US Supreme Court will review state’s abortion law

JACKSON, Miss. (NewsNation Now) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says he supports the Supreme Court’s decision to take up a case over his state’s abortion restrictions.

The law bans abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The case represents the court weighing in on banning abortions at a point where the fetus can’t survive outside the body. The Supreme Court had previously turned down state appeals over pre-viability abortion bans.

“And the fact is that the Roe versus Wade was decided in 1973. And so that was almost 50 years ago. And so while the court has obviously changed in the last three years, and what has also changed since 1973, is the science. The science has changed. And the reason that it has, is because we now understand, and we now have a much better understanding of the development of critical organs within unborn babies,” said Reeves.

Mississippi is not asking the court to overrule the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision confirming a woman’s right to an abortion, or a decision 19 years later that reaffirmed it.

“And so the reality is that I believe very strongly in pro-life issues. And I believe that this is the time to look at today’s science and look at what we know now about the formation of unborn children. And hopefully, the court will recognize that it is time to review that,” said Reeves.

The governor added that Congress has had decades since Roe v. Wade was decided to pass an amendment codifying the Supreme Court case’s decision to legalize abortions and it has not done so.

Even if the court does not explicitly overrule earlier cases, a decision favorable to the state could lay the groundwork for allowing even more restrictions on abortion, including state bans on abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected — as early as six weeks.

“We had legislation this year within the Mississippi legislature that would have expanded care for those pregnant mothers and we’re going to continue to work towards that,” said Reeves. “But we also have to understand that not only should we work very hard to protect the mother, we also have to work very hard to protect that unborn baby because that is something that is critically important.”

More than 90% of abortions take place in the first 13 weeks of a woman’s pregnancy, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

