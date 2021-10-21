Photos: Celebration marks the 10th anniversary of the Martin Luther King, Jr. memorial

  • President Joe Biden (L) and Vice President Kamala Harris arrive for a ceremony marking the 10th Anniversary dedication of the Martin Luther King, Jr., Memorial, in Washington, DC, on October 21, 2021. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP)
  • President Joe Biden speaks during an event marking the 10th anniversary of the dedication of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
  • Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks during an event marking the 10th anniversary of the dedication of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
  • President Joe Biden speaks at a ceremony marking the 10th Anniversary dedication of the Martin Luther King, Jr., Memorial, in Washington, DC, on October 21, 2021. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP)
  • Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during an event marking the 10th anniversary of the dedication of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
  • Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a ceremony marking the 10th Anniversary dedication of the Martin Luther King, Jr., Memorial, in Washington, DC, on October 21, 2021. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
  • Vice President Kamala Harris speaks as US President Joe Biden looks on during a ceremony marking the 10th Anniversary dedication of the Martin Luther King, Jr., Memorial, in Washington, DC, on October 21, 2021. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
  • President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris attend an event marking the 10th anniversary of the dedication of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
  • President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris arrive at an event marking the 10th anniversary of the dedication of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
  • Attendees take cover from the Sun while US President Joe Biden speaks at a ceremony marking the 10th Anniversary dedication of the Martin Luther King, Jr., Memorial, in Washington, DC, on October 21, 2021. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
  • President Joe Biden (L) and Vice President Kamala Harris arrive for a ceremony marking the 10th Anniversary dedication of the Martin Luther King, Jr., Memorial, in Washington, DC, on October 21, 2021. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP)
  • President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris arrive to attend an event marking the 10th anniversary of the dedication of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
  • US President Joe Biden (R) and US Vice President Kamala Harris arrive for a ceremony marking the 10th Anniversary dedication of the Martin Luther King, Jr., Memorial, in Washington, DC, on October 21, 2021. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

(NewsNation Now) — President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris attended a celebration marking the 10th anniversary of the dedication of the Martin Luther King, Jr. memorial in Washington Thursday.

The memorial was dedicated in the fall of 2011 and is the first honor for an African American on the National Mall. Located on Independence Avenue along the Tidal Basin, the memorial features a huge likeness of King carved out of stone and a separate wall etched with some of his most notable quotes.

Harris said the monument “is dedicated to a man who lived among us.”

“This monument, whatever your age, is dedicated to a man whose voice we still hear, whose words still echo not only across this city, but throughout our country and our world,” she added.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

