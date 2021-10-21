(NewsNation Now) — President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris attended a celebration marking the 10th anniversary of the dedication of the Martin Luther King, Jr. memorial in Washington Thursday.

The memorial was dedicated in the fall of 2011 and is the first honor for an African American on the National Mall. Located on Independence Avenue along the Tidal Basin, the memorial features a huge likeness of King carved out of stone and a separate wall etched with some of his most notable quotes.

Not sure how to find us? Here’s how to watch NewsNation on TV and online.

Harris said the monument “is dedicated to a man who lived among us.”

“This monument, whatever your age, is dedicated to a man whose voice we still hear, whose words still echo not only across this city, but throughout our country and our world,” she added.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.