Biden announced $106B in aid to Israel, Ukraine: What will it be used for?

(NewsNation) — The White House is asking Congress for nearly $106 billion in emergency funding to support Israel and Ukraine, as well as, bolstering U.S. border security.

The request comes one day after President Joe Biden told the nation providing more aid to Israel and Ukraine “is vital for America’s national security” amid ongoing fears the regional wars could spread to other parts of the world.

In a sweeping set of proposals unveiled Friday, the White House asked for an additional $61.4 billion in assistance for Ukraine and $14.3 billion for Israel in its war against Hamas.

Part of that funding will go toward replenishing America’s weapons stockpiles. An additional $13.6 billion would go toward protecting the U.S. border.

Here’s how the funding breaks down.

Ukraine: $61.4 billion

By far the biggest line item in the latest proposal, the additional funding for Ukraine would provide more military and economic support to the country as it continues its fight against Russia.

Some of that money will be used to replenish the Pentagon’s stockpile of already provided weapons.

Additional weapons and equipment for Ukraine, as well as replenishing U.S. stockpile ($30 billion)

Ongoing U.S. military, intelligence, and other defense support ($14.4 billion)

Economic and civilian security assistance, including direct budget support; assistance for investments in critical infrastructure ($16.3 billion)

Support for Ukrainians arriving in the U.S. ($481 million)

Nuclear and radiological crisis management ($149 million)

Israel: $14.3 billion

Biden promised an “unprecedented support package for Israeli defense” during his visit to Tel Aviv this week. That request primarily includes military support for air and missile defense systems like the Iron Dome.

Weapons, including air and missile defense systems, as well as, funding for replenishing U.S. stockpile ($10.6 billion)

Money for the State Department, including foreign military financing and embassy support ($3.7 billion)

U.S. border: $13.6 billion

The latest request would direct billions in additional funding to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) amid an ongoing crisis at the southern border.

Much of that would be used to hire more personnel like border agents and asylum officers. Other funds would go toward holding facilities and inspection systems that are used to detect deadly drugs like fentanyl.

Here are some of the specific requests outlined by the White House:

An additional 1,300 border patrol agents

Funding for over 100 inspection machines to detect fentanyl at the border

1,600 additional asylum officers

375 new immigration judge teams

Humanitarian Aid: $9.15 billion

This funding would go toward humanitarian needs for civilians who have been impacted by the wars in Israel, Ukraine, Gaza, and elsewhere around the world.

The money includes support for Palestinian refugees in the West Bank and surrounding areas.

Countering China: $7.4 billion

The funding would provide regional support to U.S. allies in the Indo-Pacific and includes money for U.S. shipyards that build attack submarines, nearly 40% of which are currently out of commission.