(NewsNation) — Montana’s first and only openly transgender legislator is facing calls to be censured after telling Republican lawmakers Tuesday that there would be “blood on your hands” if they voted for a bill that prohibits transgender-related health care for minors.

The Montana Freedom Caucus, a group of Republicans in the state legislature, demanded an immediate censure of Democratic Rep. Zooey Zephyr for “attempting to shame” the legislative body.

“If you vote yes on this bill and yes on these amendments, I hope the next time there’s an invocation when you bow your heads in prayer, you see the blood on your hands,” Zephyr said during a floor debate over amendments to Senate Bill 99.

The caucus said Zephyr’s hateful rhetoric could fuel further political violence and called for a collective statement acknowledging the wrongdoing, while also misgendering Zephyr.

The bill, which passed the Republican-controlled state House by a 65-33 margin, prohibits children from receiving puberty blockers, hormone treatments and surgical procedures related to transgender care. It now heads to the desk of GOP Gov. Greg Gianforte.

During Tuesday’s debate, Zephyr said forcing trans children to go through puberty is “tantamount to torture.”

In a social media post afterward, Zephyr said legislation to ban gender-affirming medical care for children is causing harm.