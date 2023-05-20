‘Decorum is necessary’: Montana lawmaker on Zephyr’s censure

(NewsNation) — Montana’s Republican-controlled House voted to censure and bar Democratic Rep. Zooey Zephyr, the state’s first openly trans lawmaker, after an emotional speech against a bill banning gender-affirming healthcare for minors ignited controversy.

Republican state Rep. David Bedey spoke to NewsNation about the decision, saying he was against disruptions on the House floor.

“It had to do with whether or not representatives, members of our body, can participate on the floor and essentially incite the behavior of demonstrators in the gallery. When representative Zephyr did that, she crossed a line that I think was important it not be crossed,” Bedey said.

The move against Zephyr has received backlash, with some saying it is a violation of her First Amendment rights.

“I don’t see this as being a problem of freedom of speech. It is necessary, in order for us to conduct our business, to have the conduct of legislatures be such that we can get along with each other,” Bedey said in response. “Decorum is necessary to have the kind of civility that we must have, in order to have fruitful debate. Representative Zephyr chose willingly to put her activism in front of her overall duty to the legislature.”

Zephyr, a first-term Democrat, had been prevented from speaking on the chamber floor by the House speaker since April 20, when she refused to apologize for telling colleagues who supported a ban on gender-affirming care for youths that they would have “blood” on their hands.

Her silencing drew hundreds of protesters last week to the Montana Capitol. From the House gallery, Zephyr’s supporters chanted, “Let her speak!” as Zephyr raised a microphone in defiance.

Police in riot gear cleared the gallery and arrested seven people for trespassing. Zephyr was voted off the House floor for violating its rules of decorum.

She sued to be able to return to the House floor, but a judge said the courts had no authority to intervene.

Zephyr told The Associated Press afterward that the court ruling was “entirely wrong.”

“It’s a really sad day for the country when the majority party can silence representation from the minority party whenever they take issue,” Zephyr said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.