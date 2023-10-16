Here are the most popular political labels among Americans

AUSTIN, TX – MAY 29: Pro-life protesters stand near the gate of the Texas state capitol at a protest outside the Texas state capitol on May 29, 2021 in Austin, Texas. Thousands of protesters came out in response to a new bill outlawing abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected signed on Wednesday by Texas Governor Greg Abbot. (Photo by Sergio Flores/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — Everybody hates to be mislabeled by somebody else in a political debate.

But what kind of labels do Americans embrace to describe themselves?

The polling firm YouGov asked Americans about a range of political labels.

The most popular label was “pro-choice,” which 33% of Americans said describes them “well” and an additional 23% said partially describes them.

“Pro-life” was the second-most popular label, with 29% saying it describes them well and 26% saying it partially describes them.

On the other side of the popularity spectrum, just 4% of Americans said the term “radical” describes them well while 1% said that “anarchist” describes them well.

However, the survey also shows the difficulties in using political labels to describe individuals, as many people have overlapping identities.

For instance, 27% of Americans say that both “pro-life” and “pro-choice” describe them well.