Here are the most popular political labels among Americans

(NewsNation) — Everybody hates to be mislabeled by somebody else in a political debate.
But what kind of labels do Americans embrace to describe themselves?
The polling firm YouGov asked Americans about a range of political labels.
The most popular label was “pro-choice,” which 33% of Americans said describes them “well” and an additional 23% said partially describes them.
“Pro-life” was the second-most popular label, with 29% saying it describes them well and 26% saying it partially describes them.
On the other side of the popularity spectrum, just 4% of Americans said the term “radical” describes them well while 1% said that “anarchist” describes them well.
However, the survey also shows the difficulties in using political labels to describe individuals, as many people have overlapping identities.
For instance, 27% of Americans say that both “pro-life” and “pro-choice” describe them well.