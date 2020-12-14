Nancy Pelosi defends Rep. Eric Swalwell amid Chinese spy allegations

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is defending California Democratic congressman Eric Swalwell following a report he had close ties with a suspected Chinese spy who used sex to target elected officials.

Speaker Pelosi said she does not have “any concern” about congressman Swalwell.

Axios first reported the possible connection between Congressman Swalwell and a woman named Christine Fang. She reportedly helped an intern in his office and aided fundraising for his 2014 campaign.

“While the counterintelligence structure, and system, and leadership were focused on Mike Flynn and President Donald J. Trump,” Michael Flynn told Fox News. “They should have been focused on Swalwell. And I will tell you that if there’s one smoking bush there with Swalwell, I guarantee you there’s others.”

Congressman Swalwell has denied any wrongdoing and said he cut ties with Fang in 2015.

He said he never shared classified information with Ms. Fang.

