National security adviser home intrusion under investigation

(NewsNation) — The Secret Service is investigating a home intruder situation linked to President Joe Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan.

The Washington Post reports an unknown man who appeared to be intoxicated walked into Sullivan’s home in the West End neighborhood of Washington, D.C. one day in April at around 3 a.m. and that the national security adviser confronted the man, telling him to leave.

The Post says there were not any signs of forced entry and that Sullivan’s Secret Service detail did not know anyone had gotten inside the home until Sullivan alerted them to the incident.

Though Sullivan was not physically harmed, Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said agents “will be held accountable” if any departure from protocol around the time of the intrusion is discovered.

“We are taking this matter seriously and have opened a comprehensive mission assurance investigation to review all facets of what occurred. Any deviation from our protective protocols is unacceptable,” Guglielmi said, in part.

Guglielmi says changes to Sullivan’s protective plan have been made as the review continues.