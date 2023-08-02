NBA team sponsored by Disney donates to pro-DeSantis group

(NewsNation) — Orlando Magic, an NBA franchise in Florida sponsored by Disney, donated to a political action group supporting Gov. Ron DeSantis, a harsh critic of Disney.

According to The Hill, a Federal Election Commission filing for the pro-DeSantis super PAC “Never Back Down” showed that Orlando Magic contributed $50,000 to the group in June.

The team insists the donation was made May 19, not in June. DeSantis officially launched his presidential campaign May 24.

“To clarify, this gift was given before Governor DeSantis entered the presidential race. It was given as a Florida business in support of a Florida governor for the continued prosperity of Central Florida,” said Joel Glass, chief communications officer for the Orlando Magic.

News of the donation comes after DeSantis and Disney have feuded over some of the Florida governor’s policy decisions.

DeSantis has battled with Disney since March of last year, when Disney’s then-CEO criticized Florida legislation that would limit discussion of gender identity and sexuality in elementary schools.

The governor argued that “woke Disney” should be stripped of its self-governing power over Walt Disney World in Orlando, and an oversight board for Disney with members appointed by DeSantis was created.

Disney also scrapped its plan to build a new, nearly $1 billion corporate campus in Florida to relocate 2,000 of its employees from California.