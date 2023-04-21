White House facing new claims in Hunter Biden investigation

FILE – President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden leave Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Johns Island, S.C., after attending a Mass on Aug. 13, 2022. Biden is in Kiawah Island with his family on vacation. An IRS special agent is seeking whistleblower protection to disclose information regarding what the agent contends is mishandling of an investigation into President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden. That is according to a letter to Congress obtained by The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

(NewsNation) — The Biden administration is facing two bombshell allegations even as President Joe Biden is potentially preparing to announce his 2024 reelection bid as early as next week. Both claims involve Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.

First, an ex-CIA official told Congress the Biden campaign played a role in allegedly suppressing the Hunter Biden laptop story.

They said it was Secretary of State Antony Blinken, then one of the campaigns’ senior advisors, that was the driving force behind a letter signed by 51 former intelligence officials claiming the story was part of Russian disinformation.

NewsNation’s Kellie Meyer pressed the State Department on the claims and what it might mean in terms of public trust in Blinken’s position.

“Again, this is not an issue that is an issue of the state department it is not to do with U.S. foreign policy or the work of this department, so I don’t have comment for you on this,” said spokesperson Vedant Patel.

Another claim came from a supervisor at the IRS, saying the Biden administration could be mishandling the investigation into Hunter Biden.

In a letter to lawmakers, the lawyer for the IRS supervisor said: “The protected disclosures contradict testimony to Congress by a senior political appointee.”

The Department of Justice has not commented on reports that Attorney General Merrick Garland is that political appointee allegedly interfering in the case.

The White House was not asked about the claims in Friday’s briefing, but has long stressed the president has not been involved in the investigation.

NewsNation reached out to Hunter Biden’s legal team for comment, but received no response.