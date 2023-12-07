Sununu eyes DeSantis, Haley or Christie for possible endorsement

Watch the full fourth Republican presidential debate only on NewsNation . View our Voter Guide to find all the information you need to make an informed choice at the polls. Not sure how to find us on your TV? Use our ChannelFinder and download our app to get fact-based, unbiased news for all America.

(NewsNation) — Following the fourth Republican presidential debate on NewsNation, New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary is creeping up. That means the race is now on for the coveted endorsement of New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu.

When it comes to the state of the 2024 GOP primary race, Sununu said he hasn’t made his final decision on which candidate to endorse yet, but he’s narrowing the field of contenders.

“We’re really focusing on the three governors — folks that not just can win, but really are going to be the best president,” Sununu told NewsNation’s Elizabeth Vargas.

The New Hampshire governor is referring to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

“I haven’t quite made up my mind yet (on the endorsement). I think they all did very well (at the debate). I think Ron and Chris did exceptionally well,” Sununu said.

Sununu told Vargas he plans to make his official endorsement in “pretty short order.”

“I think I told them all I’d give them a call following the debate and kind of talk about their teams and their strategies and all that sort of thing,” Sununu said.

Before giving his stamp of approval as the leader of a key battleground state, Sununu wants to make sure a candidate he supports will work with Congress.

“No one knows if Congress is going to be Republican or Democrat-led, but I need a president that knows how to do it both ways — that knows how to get it done. Regardless of what’s handed up, that’s what true leadership is,” Sununu said.

Sununu said he expects a big shift in the number of GOP voters backing away from former President Donald Trump, who he appears to have ruled out for the endorsement.

New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation 2024 primary is set for Jan. 23.