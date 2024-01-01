Minimum wage, immigration: New laws go into effect in 2024

(NewsNation) — As the nation rings in the new year, it’s also ringing in a number of new laws.

State legislatures across the country tackled a variety of topics, from raising the minimum wage, to immigration, to cannabis in 2023, meaning there will be some changes to come in 2024.

Minimum wage increase

Almost 10 million people in 22 states across the country will see a minimum wage pay increase in 2024, according to the Economic Policy Institute. The Institute estimates that workers will receive $6.95 billion in additional wages from these increases.

On Jan. 1, another 38 cities and counties will also increase their minimum wages above their state’s “wage floors” as well.

Some small business owners worry about the long-term impact. Those in favor of the increases, though, say they could possibly help hundreds of thousands of people.

Starting in 2024, New York state, for instance, is set to raise the minimum wage to $16 in NYC, Long Island and Westchester. Other areas of the state will see a $15 minimum wage. Additional $0.50 annual increases are coming in 2025 and 2026.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement that raising the minimum wage ensures those “hit hardest by the affordability crisis” such as women, single mothers and people of color “keep pace with the cost of living.”

“This is a win for workers and for businesses: indexing the minimum wage to inflation will help hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers maintain their purchasing power, contribute to the state economy, and support our small business community,” Hochul said in a statement.

In Illinois, some non-citizens can become police officers

In Illinois, starting this year, non-citizens can apply to be police officers. Recruits would only be eligible if they are federally approved to work in the United States and meet all the other job requirements.

It was a move that swiftly drew criticism, even from politicians outside of Illinois.

The legislation’s sponsor, state Rep. Barbara Hernandez, and other proponents defended the law from critics who they said misrepresented it.

“Many people think this is for illegal immigrants,” Hernandez told NewsNation’s Leland Vittert. “This is not the case.”

Instead, advocates say the law is about fixing a shortage of police officers in Illinois that the state has been grappling with for a while.

Illinois bans vaping in public

Illinois e-cigarette smokers will no longer be able to use their vapes in indoor public spaces, or within 15 feet of a public entrance, starting Jan. 1.

There had already been an indoor smoking ban since 2008, but it was just this past July that Gov. JB Pritzker signed a law adding electronic smoking devices to a list of items prohibited for indoor use.

Florida expands Move Over Law

In Florida, drivers already had to move over, or reduce their speed, for stopped emergency, sanitation, utility service and construction vehicles when driving on interstates or highways with two or more lanes.

Beginning Jan. 1, NewsNation local affiliate WFLA writes, people will also have to start moving over for disabled vehicles that are stopped and displaying hazard lights, emergency flares or emergency signage.

Those who violate this law could see finds between $60 and $158.

Texas

A new law requiring public universities in Texas to end diversity, equity and inclusion work has gone into effect as of Jan. 1. Many institutions had already begun “ramping down” their DEI practices and programs before the first of the year, the Texas Tribune reported.

General counsels at universities have given guidance on how to support their student body, and the law’s restrictions do not apply to class instruction or student organizations, the newspaper notes. Still, university officials have told the Tribune that the law has already made hiring new faculty members harder.

California offers health care to undocumented immigrants

A new law expands California’s health insurance program, Medi-Cal, to undocumented immigrants ages 26 to 49. Before, only undocumented children, as well as those over 50, could get Medi-Cal.

More than 700,000 people will now be eligible for it in the new year, NewsNation affiliate KTLA reported.

It is projected to cost more than $835 million in the next six months and $2.6 billion a year after, according to Cal Matters.

California cannabis law

Workers or applicants for jobs cannot be discriminated against based on their use of cannabis products outside of work, KTLA reported.

The news outlet notes that the same protections aren’t in place for those who use marijuana while on the clock, though.

Calif. creates first alert system for missing

“Ebony Alerts,” a new system that notifies the public about missing Black women and children ages 12 to 25 is starting Jan. 1 in California.

Cal Matters writes that California is the first state to have such an emergency alert. Highway patrol can disseminate information about the victim when the alert is activated through electronic signs. In addition, radio, tv and social media outlets are encouraged to circulate the Ebony Alerts.