New poll shows Latinos increasingly diversified on politics

(NewsNation) — Latino voters are still solidly in line to vote Democratic in November’s midterms but have also inched closer to the Republican Party, according to a New York Times and Siena College poll.

The poll shows a majority of Latino voters, 56%, plan on voting for Democrats in November’s midterm elections, compared to 32% who said they will be voting Republican.

While this is a signal the Republican Party still has work to do with Latino voters, the poll also showed Latinos are beginning to side more with the Republicans on issues such as the economy and crime, although Democrats still hold an advantage there, as well.

Rene Martinez, president of the 100th chapter of the League of United Latin American Citizens, said the poll results show the diversity of the Latino voting base.

“In terms of issues and values, you have to understand Latinos are not homogenous,” Martinez said. “Latinos are diversified throughout the country, depending on what part of the country you’re talking about.”