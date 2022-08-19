AUSTIN, Texas (NewsNation) — Any and all “In God We Trust” posters donated to Texas schools must be displayed, according to a new state law.

Senate Bill 797 was passed during last year’s legislative session, according to The Texas Tribune.

Public elementary and secondary schools and institutions of higher education must display the donated posters in a “conspicuous place in each building of the school or institution,” according to the law.

The law was crafted by Sen. Bryan Hughes, a Texas Republican who previously drafted legislation restricting abortion to the first six weeks of pregnancy, according to The Texas Tribune.

Several other states, including Arkansas, Idaho, Florida and Ohio, already have similar laws pertaining to displaying the motto. Some follow the Texas model, where they must be displayed if they are donated, while others require them to be posted regardless of their origin.

“In God We Trust” was adopted by the U.S. Congress in 1956 as the official motto of the United States. It is also the official state motto of Florida.