Newsom defends Biden amid age concerns: ‘I want a seasoned pro’

California Gov. Gavin Newsom sits in the state Assembly at the state Capitol, June 30, 2023, in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) jumped to President Biden’s defense amid concerns over the incumbent’s age and reelection, saying he wants a “seasoned pro.”

“I want a seasoned pro that knows how to get things done,” Newsom said in an interview with CNN’s Dana Bash. “I’m a little old fashioned. I want a guy who produces results and the results are in, it’s been a masterclass.”

“There’s simply no administration in my lifetime that’s been more effective producing more substantive results and we haven’t even started the campaign,” Newsom continued.

Newsom was responding to Bash’s question over a recent CBS News/YouGov survey, which found only around a third of U.S. registered voters surveyed said they think Biden would finish a second term if reelected.

At 80, Biden is the oldest U.S. president. If reelected in 2024, he would be 86 at the end of his second term. In recent weeks, multiple polls have indicated a growing concern among voters over Biden’s age and ability to carry out a second term.

“I couldn’t imagine three years ago that this president could accomplish so much in such a short period of time — I mean that,” Newsom said. “If this political season is all about a celebrity, with all due respect, we had a celebrity for four years. It didn’t go well.”

When asked if Biden will be able to convince the American people that he has the vitality to handle a second term, Newsom said, “That’s his [Biden’s] job and responsibility as the head of our party.”

Asked if Vice President Kamala Harris (D) is the best person to be on the ticket with Biden in 2024, Newsom said “Of course she is.”

“The Biden-Harris administration — masterclass in terms of performance, bipartisan deals on infrastructure, bipartisan deals on guns and the debt ceiling,” the California governor continued.

Newsom, who has long been considered a possible contender for president, has repeatedly said he will not run for the White House in 2024, even if Biden does not pursue a reelection bid.

Newsom reaffirmed to Bash he will not run for the 2024 presidency, “No, I’m not that guy, I’m just not.”

Earlier this month, the California governor said it’s time to “move on” from speculation he might run in 2024 and that Harris is “naturally the one lined up,” after Biden.