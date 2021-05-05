No. 2 House Republican backs Cheney ouster over Trump barbs

FILE – In this April 20, 2021, file photo Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the House Republican Conference chair, speaks with reporters following a GOP strategy session on Capitol Hill in Washington. Donald Trump and his supporters are intensifying efforts to shame members of the party who are seen as disloyal to the former president and his false claims that last year’s election was stolen from him.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite,File)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — The No. 2 House Republican is now publicly calling for the removal of Rep. Liz Cheney as the party’s third-ranking leader in the chamber.

In a statement from spokesperson Lauren Fine, Rep. Steve Scalise, the House GOP whip, said he is backing New York GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik for Cheney’s post. It’s the first public statement from Republican leadership that Cheney, R-Wyo., should be ousted.

Cheney has provoked Republican ire for repeatedly trading barbs with former President Donald Trump, blasting Trump’s claims the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

“House Republicans need to be solely focused on taking back the House in 2022 and fighting against Speaker Pelosi and President Biden’s radical socialist agenda, and Elise Stefanik is strongly committed to doing that, which is why Whip Scalise has pledged to support her for Conference Chair,” Scalise’s spokesperson Lauren Fine said in a statement reported by the Associated Press.

On Tuesday, House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said rank-and-file Republicans were concerned about Cheney as a result of her public comments about Trump.

“I have heard from members concerned about her ability to carry out her job as conference chair, to carry out the message,” said McCarthy, R-Calif. “We all need to be working as one if we’re able to win the majority. Remember, majorities are not given. They are earned.”

Cheney was among 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for his role in encouraging the Jan. 6 attack by his supporters on the U.S. Capitol.

Earlier this week, Cheney hit back at Trump’s unfounded claims after the former president issued a statement Monday morning saying, “The Fraudulent Presidential Election of 2020 will be, from this day forth, known as THE BIG LIE!”

“The 2020 presidential election was not stolen,” Cheney wrote in response on Twitter. “Anyone who claims it was is spreading THE BIG LIE, turning their back on the rule of law, and poisoning our democratic system.”

Cheney faced an effort by conservatives to remove her from her leadership post after the impeachment trial. She survived it, but Trump has vowed to throw his support behind a primary challenger to her.

Trump issued two statements on Monday and Wednesday reiterating his desire to see her defeated by another Republican in next year’s Wyoming GOP primary and claiming that people in her state “never liked her much.”

Just six months after winning a third term with almost 70%, Cheney already faces at least two Republican primary opponents in 2022.

The Wyoming Republican Party voted overwhelmingly to censure Cheney. The censure document accused Cheney of voting to impeach Trump, even though the House didn’t offer him a “formal hearing or due process.”

Cheney, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney and a fixture of the party establishment, blasted her state party for the censure, noting that state Republicans embraced conspiracy theories such as the inaccurate claim non-Trump supporters were behind the violent protests.

