NRSC attacks Dem representative over China factory deal

FILE – Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., holds a constituent community conversation at Oakland University in Rochester, Mich., Dec. 16, 2019. Slotkin will seek an open U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Democrat Debbie Stabenow in 2024, becoming the first high-profile candidate to jump into the battleground state race. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

(NewsNation) —With the 2024 election still more than a year away, a new campaign ad from the National Republican Senate Committee is accusing Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., of having secret deals with China.

The new ad claims Slotkin secretly helped a Chinese company get a business deal and signed a deal to hide her involvement. Slotkin announced that she will be running for Senate in 2024, hoping to fill the seat currently occupied by Sen. Debbie Stabenow, who is retiring.

The company in the ad is Gotion, which recently received $175 million to open a factory in Michigan. The company produces components for electric vehicle batteries and has said the factory will bring more than 2,000 jobs to the area.

But residents in Green Charter Township, Michigan objected to the plant, which is being built near a military training security. Residents said they fear the company’s ties to the Chinese Communist Party and claim Gotion isn’t being honest about the jobs it will bring.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer required stakeholders in the deal to sign non-disclosure agreements, limiting their ability to discuss the project. A spokesperson for Slotkin confirmed she did sign an NDA in order to discuss the project and its impact on the state. It isn’t clear how much involvement Slotkin may have had in the funding deal, which was voted on by the Michigan state legislature.