NY Mayor Eric Adams not meeting with Biden amid migrant issues

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 31: U.S. President Joe Biden speaks with New York City Mayor Eric Adams after giving a speech on infrastructure at the West Side Yard on January 31, 2023 in New York City. President Biden traveled to New York to speak about how the passage of the the bipartisan infrastructure law will help fund the Hudson River tunnel project and improve reliability for the 200,000 passenger trips per weekday on Amtrak and NJ Transit. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — New York Mayor Eric Adams won’t meet with President Joe Biden as the city deals with overwhelmed resources amid an influx of migrants.

Adams’ schedule Monday included meeting with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, welcoming Sierre Leone President Julius Maada Bio and meeting with Seoul, South Korea Mayor Oh Se-hoon to sign a so-called “Sister Cities Agreement,” Fox News reports.

Politico reported that Adams also participated in a roundtable with Pakistani leaders, but scheduled no time to meet with Biden.

Biden addressed the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday morning.

Adams was invited, but it’s likely he won’t attend Biden’s campaign fundraiser or reception at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Tuesday, two sources familiar with the matter told Politico.

The mayor’s public schedule Monday also did not say Adams would attend two other campaign receptions Biden was expected to attend, according to the outlet.

This comes as Adams has criticized the Biden administration’s handling of the migrant crisis and has pressed the government for assistance in providing aid to the 110,000 migrants who have arrived in New York City so far.