(NewsNation) — For weeks, New York City, state and federal law enforcement officials have been working to build a massive security overlay, stretching from Fifth Avenue down to the courthouse in lower Manhattan, where former President Donald Trump is set to be arraigned Tuesday.

The New York Police Department says there have been no specific credible threats made against the city, but they are monitoring social media for any potential threats and keeping an eye on political extremist groups.

All 35,000 NYPD officers are on standby, though the police commissioner would not go into specific numbers regarding exactly how many officers were actually on duty. Many will be working overtime as New York City is short on officers.

However, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said the department will have enough officers on duty to dispatch mobile units to any area where they are needed should anything happen.

“I will remind everyone that violence and destruction are not part of legitimate lawful expression and it will never be tolerated in our city,” Sewell said.

City officials did not comment on how much money it is costing to provide the high level of security outside Trump’s home, the courthouse and throughout the city.

Mayor Eric Adams said Monday that the city is always prepared and has the ability to shift resources where needed.

“While there may be some rabble rousers thinking about coming to our city tomorrow, our message is clear and simple: control yourselves,” Adams said. “New York City is our home, not a playground for your misplaced anger.”

Adams also had harsh words for Georgia U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who came to the city on Tuesday for the arraignment.

He called the Republican politician someone who likes to spread misinformation and hate speech to stir up trouble.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks at a protest held in Collect Pond Park across the street from the Manhattan District Attorney’s office in New York on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Former President Donald Trump, who faces multiple election-related investigations, will surrender and be arraigned at Manhattan court Tuesday on criminal charges stemming from 2016 hush money payments.(AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)

“While you’re in town, be on your best behavior,” Adams warned her.

Meanwhile, one security expert told NewsNation that the former president himself is likely “well-protected.”

Chuck Marino, CEO of Sentinel Security Solutions and a former adviser to the Department of Homeland Security, said Trump has a large entourage because he’s a very recent former president, and he declared he’s running in the 2024 election. Political divisiveness is also a reason for this protection, Marino said.

“What you’re going to see is this protective bubble that’s established and built by the Secret Service and NYPD follow the president wherever he goes,” Marino said.