Officials brace for potential threats after leaked SCOTUS draft

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — U.S. Supreme Court justices have increased security and barricades are up around the court after receiving threats of violence this week, following the leaked release of a draft opinion showing the court is on the verge of overturning Roe v. Wade.

Senators John Cornyn (R-TX) and Chris Coons (D-Del.) introduced a bill to provide more police resources and round-the-clock security for the nine justices and their families at work and home, given the heightened threat level.

“It’s not just an attack against the dependence of our judiciary, this risks violence against members of the Supreme Court and their families,” Cornyn said.

Todd Keil, a retired diplomatic service agent who protected diplomats and cabinet secretaries, said he still remembers what it was like when the person he was hired to protect got credible threats to their lives.

“Obviously, your adrenaline starts to get pumped up,” Keil said. “You understand the risks you might be facing.”

That was one of his first thoughts after the release of the draft opinion.

At least two senators confirmed to NewsNation that some justices had received real threats this week.

Keil said Supreme Court police have to take outside threats seriously and must assume whoever leaked the opinion could also be a threat.

“They have to look at an internal threat. An internal threat is extremely challenging, potentially an internal threat is coming from someone who has access, someone who has an ID badge, someone who can get close to the justices,” Keil explained.