Officials react to Mayorkas’ testimony: ‘There is a crisis’

(NewsNation) — Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’ testimony before the Senate Tuesday drew criticism from Democrats and Republicans.

This comes amid Republicans’ continued push to hold the Biden administration accountable for what they call a crisis at the southern border.

Amid the fiery hearing, Mayorkas didn’t admit that there was a “crisis” at the border.

Representative Jen Kiggans (R-VA) told NewsNation the number one problem and the first step is to acknowledge “that there is a problem” at the southern border.

“Step one is really to acknowledge that there is an open border, that there is a crisis at the border. This is a humanitarian crisis. This is a national security crisis. It’s not a secure border,” she said.

Kiggians, one of the members of the House panel who visited the U.S.-Mexico border in February, said she’s visited the border twice and the “border crisis cannot continue.”

The influx of fentanyl coming into the U.S. was a top concern for senators on both sides of the aisle. Mayorkas brought up the use of technology and efforts by the department to use artificial intelligence as a force multiplier for border patrol agents.

In a tense exchange with Sen. John Cornyn, Mayorkas repeatedly emphasized ports of entry as a major concern. He also emphasized that migrants seeking asylum and fentanyl seizures at ports of entry should be treated as separate issues.

“I was disappointed that he didn’t at least acknowledge that the cartels down there are domestic terrorists and really need to be labeling them as such,” Kiggins said. “They are running the show, they are technologically advanced, they are very smart and savvy. They are finding ways to elude capture by our Border Patrol.

Lawmakers have urged the Biden administration to label cartel members as terrorists in an effort to fight against human smuggling and the fentanyl crisis at the border. Earlier this month, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that he would “consider” naming Mexican drug cartels federal terrorist organizations, The White House has batted down suggestions from some Republican lawmakers to designate Mexican drug cartels as terrorist groups, arguing it would have minimal benefits.

Meanwhile, amid a heated exchange, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) lashed out at Mayorkas and called him “incompetent” for not recognizing the significance of an image of color-coded wristbands that he referenced on an easel.

Kiggians said there are improvements that could be made or finished to help combat border security issues.

“There are so many ways that we can make small improvements like finishing the wall, there are security systems that were started and placed by the last administration that haven’t been completed. There are lights that are right there at the border. They are wired for security cameras that we have not put in place. So let’s do those small things. So let’s finish the wall. Let’s get the lights installed. Let’s get the security cameras installed. That’s step one.”

Several lawmakers are now calling for Mayorkas to resign.