No charges for Ohio Guard commander after shoving NewsNation reporter

(NewsNation) — The commander of the Ohio Nation Guard remains in his job despite facing backlash for shoving a NewsNation reporter during a press conference, according to a spokesperson for Gov. Mike DeWine.

“There have been no charges, either civilian or military, filed against MG John Harris, Jr.,” Capt. Jenna Walton, a spokesperson for the Ohio National Guard, told Military.com in a statement.

Harris was seen in body camera footage appearing to shove reporter Evan Lambert during a Feb. 8 press conference about the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

Harris is still serving as a high-ranking general of the state and it is unclear whether he is facing any disciplinary action, according to Military.com.

Law enforcement told Lambert to be quiet while he was reporting for NewsNation’s “Rush Hour” because DeWine had begun speaking. Harris interrupted Lambert’s news report, grabbing and shoving him before officers tackled the reporter to the ground. Harris was in uniform, serving in his capacity as head of the state Guard.

An affidavit claims Harris confronted Lambert over his “loud reporting.” Harris said Lambert was “aggressively lurching” at him and screaming “You guys are the ones who strung this thing out!” in the affidavit.

“Clearly, they felt justified in arresting him, arresting him on these two charges, and they were going to keep him overnight, if it wasn’t for the great actions of the network, and also Gov. DeWine,” attorney Jesse Weber told NewsNation.

Lambert was charged with disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing, but the charges were soon dropped.

After Lambert was taken into custody, DeWine said in a statement, “It has always been my practice that if I’m doing a press conference, someone wants to report out there and they want to be talking back to the people back on channel, whatever, they have every right to do that,” DeWine said.

“If someone was stopped from doing that, or told they could not do that, that was wrong. It was nothing that I authorized.”

Harris commands the Ohio Guard’s 17,000 troops, one of the largest National Guards in the country. According to Military.com, he was appointed to the position in 2019 by DeWine when he became governor.