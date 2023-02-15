Ohio train derailment: Secretary Buttigieg a no-show so far

A man takes photos as a black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of a portion of the derailed Norfolk and Southern trains Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

(NewsNation) — The Environmental Protection Agency has been on the ground since a train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, caused massive concern over the release of toxic chemicals, and now senior leadership will be in that community as well.

NewsNation was told that EPA Regional Administrator Debra Shore, who oversees the area, will be at Wednesday’s scheduled town hall meeting, which is now in an open house format, to address residents’ concerns about hazardous materials in their air and water.

The head of the EPA, Michael Regan is scheduled to be in East Palestine on Thursday.

Regan tweeted, “I want the residents of East Palestine to know that we understand their fears and concerns. That’s why @EPA has had boots on the ground from day 1, leading robust 24/7 air-quality testing and screening homes.”

At the White House, they have highlighted the EPA’s work in the area, saying the agency is working “hand in glove” with Ohio officials.

So far, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg hasn’t announced any plans to visit East Palestine.

U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson, R-Ohio, who represents the area, told NewsNation that Buttigieg’s absence concerns him.

“I haven’t heard from him, he hasn’t called and talked to me,” Johnson said. “He certainly has not been down to East Palestine to see what’s going on. He seems to be fairly disconnected from the whole process”

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, who are polar opposites politically, agreed on Twitter that there should be a congressional inquiry into the derailment and that there needs to be “direct action from Pete Buttigieg to address this tragedy.”

The secretary responded by tweeting, “Glad to see newfound bipartisan agreement here. We could start by discussing immediate steps Congress could take to address rail safety & reduce constraints on USDOT in this area. Give us a call, we can do some good work.”

The secretary was supposed to be in Georgia on Wednesday, but that appearance was postponed.

NewsNation asked the Department of Transportation if the secretary or other senior officials will travel to East Palestine, and has not heard back.