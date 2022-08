FILE – Beto O’Rourke, Democratic candidate for Texas governor, speaks during a town hall meeting at the McAllen Creative Incubator Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in McAllen,Texas. O’Rourke responded to a heckler Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at a campaign stop in rural Mineral Wells, Texas, with an expletive after the gubernatorial candidate heard a cackled laugh while criticizing the ease in which the Uvalde elementary school gunman legally purchased an AR-15 style assault rifle. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor via AP, File)

(NewsNation) — Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke was hospitalized for a bacterial infection, sources in O’Rourke’s camp confirmed to NewsNation, but last night was back on the campaign trail via Zoom.

“Everything we could possibly care about is on the line right now,” O’Rourke said Monday night.

O’Rourke held a campaign event Monday night with Blacks and Latinos, including actress Eva Longoria.

The Zoom events came after a brief stint in a San Antonio hospital.