Paralyzed Denver councilman crawled onto stage without ramp

(NewsNation) — Denver City Council Member Chris Hinds, who is paralyzed from the chest down, was forced to crawl onto a debate stage this past Monday when it turned out the stage did not have a wheelchair accessible ramp.

Hinds, who has been in his wheelchair since a 2008 bicycle accident, appeared on “NewsNation Prime” to discuss the incident.

He explained that appearing at the debate was a requirement to get public financing for his campaign.

“I had to participate in this debate. Either participate in the debate or forfeit, effectively, my candidacy,” he said.

Since video of Hinds crawling on the stage captured national attention, he has received an outpouring of support.

“I didn’t realize that my 15 minutes of fame, so to speak, would be because of an adversity,” he said, acknowledging that it’s painful to watch the video of himself climbing onto the stage.

He said he hopes that the moment helps bring about change.

“I’m just so happy that people are hearing the message and hopefully they will spread that message in their community as well,” he said.