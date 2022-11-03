(NewsNation) — Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, has been released from the hospital six days after he was attacked inside the couple’s San Francisco home, Pelosi’s office confirmed Thursday.
Paul Pelosi was allegedly attacked in his home at 2:30 a.m. on Friday morning by David DePape, 42, who is said to have been shouting “Where’s Nancy” after entering the Pelosi home. Nancy Pelosi was not present during the break-in.
Police found the men fighting with a hammer when they entered the home, DePape allegedly struck Paul Pelosi with the hammer, sending him to the hospital with a skull fracture.
DePape pleaded not guilty to an attack the San Francisco District Attorney believes was politically motivated.
This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.