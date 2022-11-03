FILE – Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and her husband, Paul Pelosi, arrive at the State Department for the Kennedy Center Honors State Department Dinner, on Dec. 7, 2019, in Washington. On Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, a man broke into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s California home and severely beat her husband, Paul Pelosi, with a hammer. The 82-year-old underwent surgery to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands, and his doctors expect a full recovery, the speaker’s office said Friday. There were no updates on his condition Saturday. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf, File)

(NewsNation) — Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, has been released from the hospital six days after he was attacked inside the couple’s San Francisco home, Pelosi’s office confirmed Thursday.

Paul Pelosi was allegedly attacked in his home at 2:30 a.m. on Friday morning by David DePape, 42, who is said to have been shouting “Where’s Nancy” after entering the Pelosi home. Nancy Pelosi was not present during the break-in.

Police found the men fighting with a hammer when they entered the home, DePape allegedly struck Paul Pelosi with the hammer, sending him to the hospital with a skull fracture.

DePape pleaded not guilty to an attack the San Francisco District Attorney believes was politically motivated.

