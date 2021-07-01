Pelosi names Cheney to panel investigating Jan. 6 riot

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has named multiple members of a new select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. Among the members are House Homeland Security Chairman Bennie Thompson as the head of a new select committee and Republican Rep. Liz Cheney as a member.

Pelosi moved to form the committee to investigate the attack by Trump’s supporters after Senate Republicans blocked an independent, bipartisan probe that would have been evenly split between the two parties.

The House approved the committee Wednesday. The vote to form the panel was 222-190, with Republicans objecting that majority Democrats would be in charge.

The panel is led by Democrats, with Pelosi appointing a chairperson and eight of the committee’s 13 members. Pelosi appointed the following members to serve on the committee:

Rep. Thompson: Chair of Homeland Security Committee

Rep. Zoe Lofgren: Chair of Committee on House Administration

Rep. Adam Schiff: Chair of House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence

Rep. Pete Aguilar, House Administration and Appropriations Committees

Rep. Cheney, Armed Services Committee

Rep. Stephanie Murphy, Armed Services Committee

Rep. Jamie Raskin, Oversight and Judiciary Committees

Rep. Elaine Luria, Navy veteran, Armed Services and Homeland Security Committees

The resolution gives her a possible say in the appointment of the other five members as well, directing that they will be named “after consultation” with House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy.

GOP leaders have declined to say whether Republicans will even participate. In a memo to all House Republicans late Tuesday, No. 2 House Republican Scalise urged his members to vote against the resolution, saying the committee “is likely to pursue a partisan agenda.”

Cheney, a Wyoming congresswoman who was removed from GOP leadership this year because of her criticism of President Donald Trump, was one of only two Republicans who supported forming the committee. Cheney repeatedly rebuked the former president and was among the 10 10 Republican representatives who voted to impeach Trump over the deadly insurrection.

In a statement, Cheney said she was “honored to have been named to serve on the January 6th select committee.”

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.