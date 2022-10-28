(NewsNation) — Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), was “violently assaulted” by an assailant who broke into their San Francisco home early Friday morning, her office said.

Drew Hammill, a spokesperson for the Speaker, said the assailant was in custody and an investigation was underway. Paul Pelosi was hospitalized following the attack and is expected to make a “full recovery.”

Nancy Pelosi was not home at the time of the attack.

“Mr. Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery. The Speaker was not in San Francisco at the time. The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time,” Hammill said.

Paul Pelosi, 82, was convicted of a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence of alcohol after becoming involved in an auto accident in May. He was sentenced to five days in jail in Napa County, California.

Pelosi owns a San Francisco-based real estate and venture capital firm.

Details of the attack are still emerging but it could add new worries about violence potentially targeting political figures and their families.

Rep. Lee Zelden (R-N.Y.) was attacked by a man at a campaign event in New York during his gubernatorial race.

Over the summer a man armed with a pistol was arrested near Rep. Pramila Jayapal’s (D-Wash.) Seattle home after yelling threats at the congresswoman, who was home with her husband at the time.

The Hill, the Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.