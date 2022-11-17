Pelosi will not seek reelection to leadership

(NewsNation) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced she will not be seeking another term as leader of the House Democrats.

Pelosi was first elected to Congress in 1987 and became the first female speaker of the House in 2007. She’s been in a leadership role for the Democratic Party for 19 years, but younger members of the party have been calling for change.

Pelosi, along with Majority Leader Steny Hoyer of Maryland and Democratic Whip James Clyburn of South Carolina, are long-serving members of the House and worked together to lead the Democratic caucus.

All now in their 80s, the three House Democratic leaders have faced restless colleagues eager for them to step aside and allow a new generation to take charge.

Earlier this year, Pelosi’s husband was attacked in their San Francisco home by an intruder who was looking for Pelosi.

Pelosi previously pledged that she would not lead the party past January 2023, turning the reins of power over to others.

Clyburn has said he intends to stay in leadership but did not say which specific role he hoped to have, while Hoyer announced he will not be seeking another leadership role.

When it comes to replacing current leadership, Reps. Hakeem Jeffries of New York, Katherine Clark of Massachusetts and Pete Aguilar of California have been named as potential successors.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.