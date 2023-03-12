Pence delivers scathing criticism of Trump at closed-door event

(NewsNation) — Former Vice President Mike Pence delivered his most scathing criticism yet of former President Donald Trump, saying explicitly that Trump is, in part, responsible for the violence that threatened Pence and his family on Jan. 6.

Pence’s remarks came Saturday evening at the annual gridiron dinner in Washington, a closed-door event with no cameras or recording allowed. Members of the NewsNation team who attended, confirm Pence said the following: “President Trump was wrong. I had no right to overturn the election and his reckless words endangered my family and everyone at the Capitol that day. And I know that history will hold Donald Trump accountable.”

Pence is openly considering a run for president in 2024. It would put him squarely against the former president under whom he served as vice president.

Up until now, Pence has been pretty measured in his criticism of Trump, sometimes indirectly referencing the former president. But Saturday’s comments were the first from Pence that squarely put blame for Jan. 6 on Trump.

Trump has not yet responded. He is traveling to Iowa on Monday to give a campaign speech in Des Moines. But so far, there have been no statements about Pence’s remarks on Truth Social.

A Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll released Friday found that 47 percent of Republicans responding to the poll in the state said they would vote for Trump as president if he were the 2024 GOP nominee. The poll showed a drop in support among GOP Iowa voters. 69% of respondents said the same in June 2021.

The polling released Friday suggested that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is widely speculated to be preparing for a 2024 presidential bid, is seen as Trump’s most formidable challenger. Of those surveyed, 80% of Republicans had very or mostly favorable views of Trump while 75% said the same of DeSantis. 66% of respondents said they had very or favorable views of Pence while 53 percent said the same of Nikki Haley.

Saturday’s remarks from Pence surprised many. Not just because Pence was known for his almost undaunting loyalty to Trump, but so far, no declared Republican or those seriously considering a run for president has openly criticized Trump for his role leading up to Jan. 6 until now.

The Hill contributed to this report.