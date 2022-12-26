Pence spokesperson denies FEC filing claiming bid for presidency

FILE – Former Vice President Mike Pence gestures as he addresses the Convocation at Liberty University, Sep. 14, 2022, in Lynchburg, Va. By refusing to go along with former president Donald Trump’s unconstitutional push to overturn the results of the 2020 election, Pence became a leading target of Trump’s wrath and a pariah in many Republican circles. But in the final weeks of an intensely competitive midterm election, Pence’s fortunes may be shifting. He’s an in-demand surrogate for Republican campaigns, including from some candidates who have spent much of the year hugging Trump and parroting his lie that the election was stolen. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

(NewsNation) — Paperwork stating the former Vice President Mike Pence has filed to run for president in 2024 was filed with the Federal Election Commission Monday, however, his former press secretary has denied the claim on social media.

An FEC statement of candidacy filing for Mike Pence for President was filed Monday. It lists the address as a P.O. Box in Anderson, Indiana, running for president in 2024 as a Republican.

Devin O’Malley, the former press secretary for Pence, tweeted Monday afternoon that the ex-vice president did not file the form to run for president. O’Malley deferred to the FEC when asked for comment.

The former vice president was a target of death threats in his final days in office after he refused to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

The false claims about fraudulent election results led to a riot on Jan. 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol, as lawmakers were voting to certify the results of the election that would make Joe Biden president.

This is a developing story, please check back later for more details.